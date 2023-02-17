Liverpool and Manchester United among the clubs keeping tabs on Chelsea star

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

According to ESPN, contract talks between Mount and Chelsea have stalled, with the England international wanting a significant pay rise on his current £80,000 a week deal.

Mount’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, meaning Chelsea may have to cash in during the summer transfer window to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Mason Mount in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City in three-way battle for Serie A star
Chelsea willing to offer academy graduate as part of swap deal to sign Portuguese star
Real Madrid plotting a move to sign Manchester United star

Interestingly, the report from ESPN has claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Mount’s contract situation.

You’d imagine Chelsea won’t be keen on allowing Mount to leave the club to join a Premier League rival, but they could be left with little choice. It’s not often an English player looks to go abroad considering the stature and reputation of the Premier League, so Chelsea may be forced to sell to a big club in England.

Mount has struggled at times for Chelsea this season but he’s undoubtedly a talented player, and maybe a fresh move is exactly what he needs to realise his potential.

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.