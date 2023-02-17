Liverpool dealt major injury boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

Liverpool have been dealt a major injury boost ahead of their clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 Champions League tie next week. Liverpool fans will be sick of seeing Real Madrid in the Champions League after the Spanish club beat them in the final last season.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side can advance into the next round, knocking out the holders, then they might fancy their chances of lifting the trophy this year.

They’ve now been given a boost ahead of the first leg of their game against Real Madrid, with Marca reporting that Karim Benzema is a doubt due to injury.

The French striker is set to miss Real Madrid’s game against Osasuna this weekend and it’s a race against time to see if he is available for the Liverpool tie.

This is a huge boost for Liverpool, especially considering Real Madrid have a lack of natural centre-forward options. Whoever does play in place of Benzema, it’s likely to be a significant drop off in terms of what they can offer to Real Madrid in attack.