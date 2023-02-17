Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are in a three-way battle for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia has been one of the most exciting young wingers in European football this season. Napoli are one of the most in-form sides in Europe and Kvaratskhelia is flourishing at the age of 22.

His performances in Italy and in the Champions League have attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs around the world. According to Fichajes, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are in a three-way battle to sign Kvaratskhelia.

Despite recently signing Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, so there’s no doubt Kvaratskhelia would immediately improve their side. His raw pace, direct running and dribbling ability make him one of the most difficult attackers to play against.

Manchester City have been missing a natural, touchline winger since losing Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling. Jack Grealish is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, but Kvaratskhelia would offer them a completely different and much-needed dynamic for different types of games.

It would be great to see Kvaratskhelia in the Premier League one day, but there aren’t many better teams to play for than Napoli at the moment.