Liverpool star ‘was in tears’ after brutal axe by Jose Mourinho

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was left in tears after Jose Mourinho “massively ripped into him”.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma after a successful period in Italy. Before signing for Roma, Salah was on the books at Chelsea but struggled to make much of an impact, an interesting thought considering the player he went on to be.

Salah’s former teammate John Obi Mikel has now revealed how Salah was ripped into by Mourinho which reduced the former Chelsea man to tears.

“I think [Salah] was having a bad game and then obviously Mourinho came in and ripped into him, massively ripped into him. No. He was in tears, and what happened is [Mourinho] didn’t let him back onto the pitch in the second half. He took him off,” said Mikel, speaking to Dubai Eye.