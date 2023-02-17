Manchester United have already made contact with French international who is available for free in the summer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have already made contact with the agent of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Thuram is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he can join a new club on a free transfer. Naturally, with Thuram being available for free, multiple clubs will be taking a look at the French international.

According to FC Inter News, Inter Milan are one of the clubs showing an interest in Thuram, but the Italian club are worried about Premier League interest.

Marcus Thuram in action for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Barcelona could steal Man City midfielder who idolises Xavi this summer
Exclusive: Christian Falk weighs in on ‘secret meeting’ between Chelsea and Neymar
PSG star opens talks with five Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool

The report claims that Thuram’s representatives are stalling negotiations as they wait for a lucrative offer from England, with Manchester United already in contact with the Monchengladbach forward.

Thuram would be an excellent addition to this Manchester United side, particularly due to his versatility. Thuram is capable of playing through the middle of attack as well as out wide.

Thuram isn’t your natural centre-forward that maybe Manchester United are desperate for, but it would be a difficult deal to turn down if they can secure the 25-year-old on a free transfer.

More Stories Marcus Thuram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.