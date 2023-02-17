Manchester United have already made contact with the agent of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Thuram is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he can join a new club on a free transfer. Naturally, with Thuram being available for free, multiple clubs will be taking a look at the French international.

According to FC Inter News, Inter Milan are one of the clubs showing an interest in Thuram, but the Italian club are worried about Premier League interest.

The report claims that Thuram’s representatives are stalling negotiations as they wait for a lucrative offer from England, with Manchester United already in contact with the Monchengladbach forward.

Thuram would be an excellent addition to this Manchester United side, particularly due to his versatility. Thuram is capable of playing through the middle of attack as well as out wide.

Thuram isn’t your natural centre-forward that maybe Manchester United are desperate for, but it would be a difficult deal to turn down if they can secure the 25-year-old on a free transfer.