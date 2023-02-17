Manchester United man faces the sack if Qatari investors buy the club with replacements already lined up

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold faces the sack if Qatari investors buy the club.

Manchester United fans have been calling for the Glazers to sell the club for some time now and it looks like they could finally get their wish.

A report from Bloomberg recently reported that Qatari investors were preparing to make a £5bn bid for Manchester United this week.

Whenever a club gets new owners it’s always an uncertain time for many people at the club, and a key man at Manchester United’s job could be under threat.

Man United CEO Richard Arnold.
According to the Express, Manchester United CEO Arnold faces the sack if Qatari investors take over the club. Arnold only replaced Ed Woodward as Chief Executive last year, but according to L’Equipe Hassan Al Thawadi and Nasser al-Khater are already being lined up as replacements.

It will be interesting to see if the potential new owners propose any more major changes if they finalise the purchase of Manchester United.

Will Erik ten Hag be keeping his job as Manchester United prepare for a new regime?

 

