If Declan Rice goes this summer, West Ham should attempt to replace him immediately by signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to Frank McAvennie.

Rice is anticipated to depart the London Stadium in the summer, with a number of elite teams showing interest in a move that is said to be worth between £70 million and £120 million.

McAvennie would want to see the team sign his international teammate Phillips after his move from Leeds to Manchester City didn’t go too well.

“Kalvin Phillips, I’d take him all day long,” he told West Ham Zone. “He’s not getting a game.

“Get him for half the price and you’d be making a good profit [on Rice].

“If Declan was to go I wouldn’t mind him at West Ham. He’d be the ideal replacement. He’d get a game at least.

“Him and Paqueta would do alright in the midfield. But thats me looking ahead at the top of my wishlish if Declan goes. I think he’s going to go somewhere.

“I wouldn’t mind taking him as a replacement. Get him fit and put him in the team.

“I’m not saying Declan wouldn’t be missed, but you’ve got a ready-made replacement there, who can play in the Premier League which is half the battle when you’re bringing foreigners in, you don’t know if they can do it.”