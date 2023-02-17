Chelea’s latest defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League will have further highlighted the club’s clear need for a striker in the summer window.

To give credit where credit’s due, Graham Potter’s men did not disappoint at the Signal Iduna Park as far as general performance levels were concerned, though fans will no doubt be left scratching their heads at how so much money can be spent without addressing clear weak points in the squad.

Any hoping to see Neymar don the blue shirt next term, however, will be left disappointed by Christian Falk’s latest exclusive update for CaughtOffside on Substack.

“I was reading an article from Le Parisien and they were writing about a secret meeting over Neymar, which involved Todd Boehly and Chelsea and a potential deal to bring him to London,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“I have to disappoint Chelsea fans – I’ve been told there’s nothing in this, it’s not true.

“It’s too expensive. It’s a nice idea but it’s not going to happen.

“PSG would like to find a solution but, at the moment, there’s no available suitor who can pay a salary of nearly €37m a year.”

Rumours of in-fighting behind the scenes and the player scrambling for the exit door ahead of the end of the season may yet give supporters some hope, though it’s difficult to imagine Chelsea stumping up the Brazilian’s wage demands for what would more than likely be a brief stay at Stamford Bridge.

Randal Kolo Muani – currently on a whopping 28 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions) for Frankfurt this term – may be a better fit, though the German outfit is considered unlikely to welcome Potter’s outfit to the table without a significant offer close to the €100m mark, CaughtOffside understands.

The London-based club has, so far, sidetracked the Financial Fair Play obstacles associated with large asking prices through the loophole of amortisation, though, with UEFA cottoning on to their efforts in the market, it may be a risk too far to go big on the German this summer.