According to journalist Ben Jacobs, former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with a possible return to the Premier League with Leeds United.

Jacobs believes that there is credibility to the speculation, and stated that the club has identified Nuno as a potential replacement.

While speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs noted that Nuno’s experience in the Premier League could make him an attractive option for the Yorkshire-based club.

He also stated that there may be concerns around the suitability of managers like Lampard or Gerrard for the role, and that of the two, Gerrard has been more closely linked with the position due to Leeds’ need for a manager with experience in firefighting.

He said:

“There are legs in the Nuno Espirito Santo links and he’s a manager that comes with Premier League experience. “I think that there’s more of a worry around Lampard or Gerrard. Gerrard is probably, of those two, the one that has been more closely linked because Leeds need a manager with a proven capability of firefighting. It’s not easy to walk into that Leeds United dressing room mid-season.”

According to the Times, however, Leeds United will need to pay a compensation fee of £5.3m to Al-Ittihad if they want to hire Nuno as their new manager.

He spent 4 years at Wolves. He earned them promotion to the Premier League in the first season and then led them to two consecutive 7th place finishes. In his final season Wolves finished 13th before he left the club and joined Spurs.

However, he was sacked only few months in after a terrible start to the season and was replaced by Antonio Conte who led them a to a top 4 finish.