PSG star opens talks with five Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool

PSG winger Neymar’s representatives have opened talks with five Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Recent reports claimed that PSG were open to the possibility of Neymar leaving the club at the end of the season.

According to 90min, Neymar’s representatives have already spoken to multiple Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle.

The report claims that Neymar is interested in a move to the Premier League and PSG are willing to allow him to leave.

To see Neymar in the Premier League would be fantastic for neutrals and at the age of 31, you’d feel like it’s now or never if he’s going to play in England before he retires.

Neymar would undoubtedly improve every single Premier League club but they would have to consider the financial negatives. Neymar isn’t going to be playing at the highest level for much longer, so paying a significant transfer fee could see them make a fair loss on him in the near future.

Considering Todd Boehly’s spending at Chelsea so far, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see Neymar playing at Stamford Bridge next season.