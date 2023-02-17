Ray Parlour tips ‘top-class’ English manager for Leeds job

Ray Parlour has tipped Harry Redknapp to become the new manager of Leeds United.

Leeds United are without a manager after sacking American Jesse Marsch earlier this month.

They look set to face Everton this weekend without a new manager being appointed, but The Mirror have claimed that Redknapp has told Leeds he is ready to take over.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour has claimed that it would be unbelievable if Redknapp was to be appointed as Leeds manager.

“That would be unbelievable, back in the game. I just think that he would get the best out of players. He would have good coaching staff around him as well,” said Parlour on talkSPORT.