Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.

Dalot was set to be out of contract at the end of the season before Manchester United activated a clause to extend his current deal by another year.

The Portuguese defender had struggled at Manchester United up until recently when he’s started to cement a regular place in the side.

Dalot has been impressive under Erik ten Hag but he did go through a spell where he was struggling to get into the team before the Dutch manager joined the club.

Now, according to AS, Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign the Manchester United defender.

The report claims that Madrid are looking for a replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is now in his thirties. Dalot is still only 23 so could still continue to develop and reach his full potential.

The prospect of joining Madrid could be too much for Dalot to turn down. Despite Manchester United being one of the biggest clubs in the world, Madrid are often seen as the pinnacle for a lot of young players.