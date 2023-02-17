Shay Given claims only two Liverpool players will make the Newcastle team

Ahead of the Newcastle-Liverpool match, former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given has chosen his combined XI from both teams. Given picked only two Liverpool players – Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – for his XI, despite Liverpool’s poor form this season.

Speaking to LeoVegas, (via Liverpool Echo). Given expressed surprise at Liverpool’s decline from last season, when they were contenders for the quadruple and considered one of the best teams ever.

He chose Nick Pope as the keeper due to his clean sheets this season and named Kieran Trippier, Virgil van Dijk, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn as his defenders.

Given picked Joelinton, Joe Willock, and Bruno Guimarães as his midfielders and selected Mohamed Salah, Callum Wilson, and Anthony Gordon to complete the forward line.

Given acknowledged that the majority of the team is made up of Newcastle players but defended his selection based on current form.

He also suggested that if Newcastle finished in the top four this season, they could potentially attract players over Liverpool.

Given has risked the wrath of Liverpool fans with his selection. However, considering the stark contrast in the two team’s performances, one might be able to see reason to it.