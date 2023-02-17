Exclusive: Roberto De Zerbi told to reject Spurs interest

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has been urged to ignore any speculation surrounding his future at the AMEX Stadium.

De Zerbi, 43, took charge of the Seagulls in September last year following Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea.

Despite being relatively unknown in England, the Italian boss, formerly in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, has hit the ground running.

Forced to fill some pretty big shoes following Potter’s surprise exit, De Zerbi, who’s Seagulls currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, is arguably doing a better job than his English predecessor.

Consequently, following what has been a hugely impressive opening six months in England’s top-flight, the 43-year-old, according to a recent report from Football Insider, is admirered by Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite the high-profile interest already being shown in him, former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has urged the Italian to stay where he is and concentrate on taking the Seagulls to the next level.

“When you’ve got a really good support network behind you like the one De Zerbi has at Brighton, a manager should take advantage of it and use his time to really learn his trade,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Although he’s doing brilliantly since he took over from Graham Potter, there’s still a lot of hard work ahead of him. He’s got a big challenge on his hands. He needs to make sure his Brighton squad finish the season strongly and gets into one of those European spots.

“What I will say though is, out of all the teams we’ve seen over the years break into European football, Brighton look like the team to have the best chance, so I think De Zerbi should bide his time, turn down any opportunities to jump ship quickly, including to Spurs, and instead keep doing what he’s doing because if he can succeed at Brighton, the offers will keep coming anyway so there is no need to rush.”