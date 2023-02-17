Exclusive: Collymore urges Southgate to call-up ‘lightning quick’ EPL midfielder

Gareth Southgate should go and watch Morgan Gibbs-White and consider awarding the Nottingham Forest midfielder his first senior international call-up.

That is the view of former Forest attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Gibbs-White has a lot of attributes that other England players do not.

Following his £30m move from Wolves to Nottingham Forest last summer, Gibbs-White, 23, has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough.

Although Forest, as a team, aren’t performing to their best, Gibbs-White has been a clear standout performer with two goals and four assists in his first 21 Premier League appearances.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Christian Falk weighs in on ‘secret’ Chelsea meeting for Neymar

Consequently, following half a season’s worth of good form, the 23-year-old is reportedly in line to represent England (Daily Mail) and speaking about the prospect of Forest’s exciting number 10 being called up, Collymore thinks it’d be a great decision.

“Morgan Gibbs-White’s style of play isn’t really something England have,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.

“We’ve got a lot of technically gifted attackers, but Jack Grealish obviously operates on the wing, as does Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, and Phil Foden hasn’t exactly set the world alight for the Three Lions, so Gibbs-White is a really good option for Gareth Southgate.

“What he offers is the ability to pick the ball up in the final third and run at opposition defences. Echoing what the Forest season ticket holder said to me – admittedly, it is very early days still but even though Gibbs-White is playing in a team that are in the bottom half of the table, he looks the real deal – he’s been playing really, really well so I urge Southgate to go and watch him in person and stick him in the England squad.”

Comparing Gibbs-White to Leicester City’s James Maddison and explaining why the two players are so different, despite playing in similar positions, Collymore said: “Gibbs-White is far more dynamic when it comes to beating players.

“He’s lightning quick in the transitional phases too and England, given their exciting wide players, needs someone who can pick the ball up and spray those quick passes in order to get others away and on the front foot. Maddison isn’t that guy but Gibbs-White is.”