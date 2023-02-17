Star player admits he signed for Leicester for the money

Wesley Fofana has admitted his decision to join Leicester City was partly down to the money.

Fofana signed for Leicester City from French club Saint-Etienne at a young age back in 2020.

It proved to be an excellent move for Fofana as he earned himself a transfer to Chelsea just a few years later.

Now, Fofana has admitted his reason for joining Leicester was partly down to money.

“At Saint-Etienne, I hadn’t had a full season yet. Leicester arrive after the final against PSG. I’m still a little youngster. It wasn’t the time, I didn’t expect it. An offer arrives on the table, it’s an English club, there’s a good project and, financially, you can see that’s it, we’re going to say that there’s no longer any problem.

I made a good living at Saint-Etienne, not going to lie, but at Leicester, you enter a new dimension, where you invest, you can buy house for your family, you can help everyone entirely. I mean really everyone: my close family, my friends, those who have been there since the beginning, who have helped me. Your job is done, you can rest now, I’ll take everything on my back,” said Fofana, as relayed by Poteaux Carres.