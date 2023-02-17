Supporters left ‘flabbergasted’ as West Ham sanction one transfer exit

West Ham fans have been left flabbergasted by the departure of Craig Dawson to Wolves in the January transfer window.

Dawson was sold to Premier League rivals Wolves during the January transfer window, despite both clubs being near the foot of the table.

Strengthening a side close to you in the table is never a good idea, and it’s left West Ham fans confused as to why they’ve done so.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham fans have been left flabbergasted that Dawson was allowed to leave so easily.

