Tottenham’s hopes of signing Piero Hincapié have taken a hit after the defender agreed a contract extension to keep him in Germany until 2027.

Christian Falk confirmed in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside that Bayer Leverkusen have identified the player as one of three key stars they cannot afford to lose in the short-term and hope a new agreement will ‘keep Tottenham at bay’.

“Bayer Leverkusen were very happy to agree a contract extension with Piero Hincapié. They’ve secured an agreement to keep him at the club until 2027, which is very important for them whilst Moussa Diaby is on Arsenal’s shortlist, not to mention Jeremie Frimpong who Manchester United are keeping tabs on,” the reporter wrote.

“Edmond Tapsoba, Odilon Kossounou and Jonathan Tah are also trying to get into the Premier League and there is interest, we’re hearing, from the agents. So they could lose a lot of players in the summer, which is why they’ve looked at their squad and decided on who their three key players are.

“Hincapié is one of them, Florian Wirtz is one of them – the Premier League is keeping an eye on him but Leverkusen convinced the player to sign a new contract by reminding him of the upcoming Euros in Germany – and the third one is Patrik Schick. Schick isn’t doing so well at the moment but they still value him greatly.

“These are the three players who should remain in the near future but the others they could lose. Of course, it’s Leverkusen and not Bayern Munich, so if an interested Premier League club is prepared to spend the money, they’ll have to talk. For now, though, they’re hoping to keep Tottenham at bay with this new contract for Hincapié.”

Spurs were said to hold an interest in the 21-year-old in January (TeamTalk) and will no doubt find it far more challenging to sign the centre-half at the end of the season, if they so desire.

Of course, that may be highly dependent on whether or not the London-based outfit secures Champions League qualification and all the financial benefits it entails.

Antonio Conte’s men currently find themselves two points off the top four spots, albeit having played a game more than fourth-placed Newcastle United.

The potential resurgence of Liverpool further down the table will certainly add pressure in that regard, should the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Everton be considered a genuine corner turned.