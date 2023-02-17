Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s produces sublime assist for Al-Nassr against Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a stunning assist for Al-Nassr against Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday afternoon.

He scored four goals against Al-Wehda in their last outing and against Al Taawoun he turned into a provider assisting both the goals helping his new team extend the lead at the top.

His teammate controlled the ball before Ronaldo delivered a first time curling pass straight to Al-Nassr winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s path who side footed it into the far right corner brilliantly to give his team the lead.

Watch the excellent goal below: