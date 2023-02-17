Video: Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool star who has taken Bajcetic under his wings

During a recent press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared that young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has been mentored by veteran midfielder Thiago.

Bajcetic has made an impressive impact since joining the team, becoming a starter and making 12 appearances for the Reds since his debut in August.

His strong performances have resulted in a new long-term contract with the club.

Klopp praised Bajcetic as a “top player” and expressed that it’s a pleasure to work with him.

He noted that the combination of his Serbian and Spanish background has been beneficial for his football development and that he is an intelligent young player.

Klopp also mentioned that it’s interesting to note that Bajcetic’s father and Thiago’s father played together, and that Thiago has taken the youngster under his wing. Overall, Klopp expressed his joy in working with the talented young midfielder.

He said:

“A top player. It’s a joy to work with him,”

“The mix of Serbia and Spain is good for his football. He’s an intelligent boy. Interesting that his dad and Thiago’s dad played together. Thiago took him under his wing. An absolute joy.”