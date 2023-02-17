(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides Liverpool fitness update with player now ruled out for the season

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update for his Liverpool squad with Calvin Ramsay likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Liverpool are preparing to face Newcastle United on Saturday evening – a game in which Klopp will be desperate for a fully-fit squad with Newcastle a difficult side to beat this season.

Klopp has spoken to the media about who will be available on Saturday, and there’s not much positive news for him to provide.

? Thiago Alcântara

? Calvin Ramsay

? Luis Díaz Jürgen Klopp says there are no changes to his Liverpool side in terms of player availability from the win over Everton. ? pic.twitter.com/EDjhrmyfiC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2023

Klopp later confirmed that Ramsay will miss the rest of the season after having surgery, as quoted by journalist Richard Buxton.