(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides Liverpool fitness update with player now ruled out for the season

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update for his Liverpool squad with Calvin Ramsay likely to be out for the rest of the season.
Liverpool are preparing to face Newcastle United on Saturday evening – a game in which Klopp will be desperate for a fully-fit squad with Newcastle a difficult side to beat this season.
Klopp has spoken to the media about who will be available on Saturday, and there’s not much positive news for him to provide.
? Thiago Alcântara
? Calvin Ramsay
? Luis Díaz
Jürgen Klopp says there are no changes to his Liverpool side in terms of player availability from the win over Everton. ? pic.twitter.com/EDjhrmyfiC
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2023
Klopp later confirmed that Ramsay will miss the rest of the season after having surgery, as quoted by journalist Richard Buxton.