(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides Liverpool fitness update with player now ruled out for the season

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update for his Liverpool squad with Calvin Ramsay likely to be out for the rest of the season. 

Liverpool are preparing to face Newcastle United on Saturday evening – a game in which Klopp will be desperate for a fully-fit squad with Newcastle a difficult side to beat this season.

Klopp has spoken to the media about who will be available on Saturday, and there’s not much positive news for him to provide.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Roberto De Zerbi told to reject Spurs interest
Star player admits he signed for Leicester for the money
Supporters left ‘flabbergasted’ as West Ham sanction one transfer exit

Klopp later confirmed that Ramsay will miss the rest of the season after having surgery, as quoted by journalist Richard Buxton. 

More Stories Calvin Ramsay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.