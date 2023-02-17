(Video) Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Arsenal trio as key player returns

Mikel Arteta has provided a fitness update on three Arsenal players as Emile Smith Rowe looks set to return. 

Arsenal have been without Smith Rowe for the majority of the season and he’s become a bit of a forgotten man at the club.

His form last season before getting injured was excellent and he quickly became a fan favourite.

Now, Arteta has confirmed that Smith Rowe has returned to training and could feature against Aston Villa this weekend.

The game has come too soon for Gabriel Jesus, and it remains to be seen whether Thomas Partey will be available.

