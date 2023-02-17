(Video) Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Arsenal trio as key player returns

Mikel Arteta has provided a fitness update on three Arsenal players as Emile Smith Rowe looks set to return.

Arsenal have been without Smith Rowe for the majority of the season and he’s become a bit of a forgotten man at the club.

His form last season before getting injured was excellent and he quickly became a fan favourite.

Now, Arteta has confirmed that Smith Rowe has returned to training and could feature against Aston Villa this weekend.

? Thomas Partey

? Emile Smith Rowe

? Gabriel Jesus Mikel Arteta gives a team news update ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa. pic.twitter.com/wB2G5Fq2x9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2023

The game has come too soon for Gabriel Jesus, and it remains to be seen whether Thomas Partey will be available.