Video: Sergio Ramos filmed violently pushing cameraman after Bayern defeat

After Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, vice captain Sergio Ramos was caught on camera pushing away a photographer in frustration.

Following the loss, the players, including Ramos, went to thank the fans for their support during the game.

The photographers were trying to capture the moment, specifically focusing on Messi and Neymar, but accidentally surrounded Ramos.

He became upset and was seen arguing with one photographer before pushing another forcefully after he accidentally touched his shoulder.

The incident was recorded by several fans on their phones.

Since then Ramos has apologised to the cameraman.

Baden Gille confirmed in an Instagram post that Ramos personally reached out to him to apologise for his actions.

Gille expressed appreciation for Ramos’ apology and accepted it.

He said: “Surprise in the evening: Yesterday Sergio Ramos contacted me personally and apologized for his behavior. Apology accepted, case closed.”

 

 

 

