West Ham have appointed Bartosz Andryszak, previously of QPR in an analyst role.

Andryszak took to Twitter to announce he would be joining West Ham, but didn’t give any indication as to what role he would be taking up.

However, looking at his Linkedin profile, Andryszak is a performance analyst who has been at QPR for the last ten years.

Andryszak has a scouting degree alongside coaching and analytical qualifications, so there’s a host of roles he could bt making up at West Ham.