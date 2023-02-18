Aston Villa leading the race for £40m attacker, Man Utd keen as well

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League and a report from 90 min claims that Aston Villa are currently leading the chase to sign the former Chelsea striker.

Abraham joined Roma at the start of last season and he was outstanding for them. The 25-year-old scored 27 goals across all competitions and helped the Italian club win the Europa conference league in his debut season.

However, things have not gone according to plan for him this year and Roma are prepared to cash in on him.

The Italian giants value the striker at £40 million and it remains to be seen whether Villa are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

The former Chelsea striker spent a season on loan at the West Midlands club when they were in the Championship back in 2018-19. He managed to score 25 goals for them across all competitions and the opportunity to return to the Premier League club could be attempting proposition for him.

Unai Emery needs to add more depth to his attack, especially after the departure of Danny Ings.

Abraham is entering his peak years and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the young striker as well.

The Red Devils need to add more depth to their attack and they have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season.

Rashford clearly needs more support and Abraham could prove to be an interesting option for the Red Devils.

The two clubs certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported £40 million asking price and it remains to be seen where Abraham ends up eventually.