Barcelona interested in signing Chelsea star after missing out in 2020

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea forward Joao Felix after missing out in 2020.

Felix signed for Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season during the January transfer window. The Portuguese forward signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid before being sent out on loan and it’s been an eventful start to his Chelsea career.

Felix was sent off on his Chelsea debut for a terrible tackle, leading to a three-game ban. Since returning, Felix has been one of the brightest sparks in the Chelsea side that are currently struggling severely in the Premier League.

Now, according to AS, Barcelona remain interested in Felix after missing out on him in 2020.

Barcelona tried to sign Felix in 2020 but failed due to financial issues. Now, the Spanish giants are desperate to link Felix with the likes of Pedri and Gavi.

You’d imagine Chelsea will try and sign Felix on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window, but it won’t be an easy task convincing Atletico Madrid to part ways with Felix on the cheap.