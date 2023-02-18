Barcelona are looking to rival Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount is out of contract at the end of next season, meaning the summer transfer is one of the only opportunities where they can receive a transfer fee for him, assuming they fail to tie him down to a new deal.

It would be smart for Chelsea to offer Mount whatever he wants even if they don’t see a future for him at the club, simply to hold his value and avoid losing him for free next summer.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Barcelona are the latest club to show an interest in signing Mount, with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool among the host of clubs keeping tabs on his contract situation.

Mount has struggled at times for Chelsea this season but there’s no doubt there’s a talented player waiting to fulfil his potential.

We’ve seen it in glimpses from Mount, but performing consistently is what will take him to the next level, and maybe a move away from his boyhood club is what he needs.