Chelsea star edging closer to move away as verbal agreement has been reached

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is edging closer to a move away from the club as a verbal agreement has been reached. 

Santos signed for Chelsea during the summer transfer window but the club are yet to apply for a work permit for the midfielder.

Due to his age and the fact he’s come from South America, Santos will need to gain some experience elsewhere in order to get his work permit.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Santos is close to signing for Brazilian club Palmeiras on loan until December. Chelsea have a re-call clause in the contract ready for June, presumably if they manage to secure a work permit for Santos.

Even if Santos secures himself a work permit before the end of the season, it wouldn’t make too much sense to bring him straight into the Chelsea first-team squad.

At the age of 18, Santos is going to find it difficult to break into the starting eleven for Chelsea, especially considering how many players they’ve brought in over the last couple of transfer windows.

