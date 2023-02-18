Chelsea unable to score against 20th placed Southampton after £323m January spend

Chelsea suffered a shocking 1-0 loss against Southampton, who sit rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Questions continue to be asked of Graham Potter and his players, who have scored just four goals and won once this calendar year.

The Blues board oversaw a £323 million spend in the January transfer window, with several big-name signings arriving at Stamford Bridge such as Mykhailo Mudryk (£88.5 million) and Enzo Fernandez (£106.5 million). They also broke a transfer record for the amount spent in 2022.

Still, Southampton picked up their first win since January 14 this afternoon at Stamford Bridge through a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, completing a Saints double over their opponents.

Chelsea owners plan to stick with Potter

Previous reports have suggested that Todd Boehly and co will be sticking with Potter despite the dismal results, however, the club sit are 10th placed and show no signs of moving up the table.

They are out of both cup competitions and must overcome a 1-0 deficit against Borussia Dortmund if they want to progress in the Champions League.