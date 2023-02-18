Club in talks with Leicester for 24-year-old ace, could make offer soon

Galatasaray are hoping to sign the Leicester City forward Patson Daka this month.

As per reports, the Turkish outfit have held talks with Leicester regarding a move for the 24-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal now.

Leicester City paid €30 million for the forward back in the summer of 2021 and they will be hoping to recoup as much as possible for him.

Daka has been quite underwhelming since his move to Leicester City and he has scored just 3 goals across all competitions this season.

The Foxes need to bring in a more reliable goalscorer and it remains to be seen whether they can sign a quality striker at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, a fresh start could be ideal for Daka and the move to Galatasaray could be an interesting opportunity for him. He will get to play regularly with them.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement before the Turkish window closes. That said, weakening their squad this month might not be a wise decision from Leicester.