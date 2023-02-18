Everton clinch crucial three points against fellow relegation candidates Leeds United

Sean Dyche has overseen his second win in his third game in charge of Everton.

This afternoon was a must-win clash for the Toffees as they took on manager-less Leeds United, who are also fighting for survival in the Premier League.

Dyche picked up a triumphant 1-0 last week against league leaders Arsenal in his first match in the dugout but suffered a 2-0 loss in the Merseyside derby this week.

However, his side offered an instant response today against the Whites; club captain Seamus Coleman’s 64th minute goal was enough to secure a win at Goodison Park and move the Blues out of the bottom three. They now sit 16th placed on 21 points, whilst Leeds have moved to 19th on 19 points.

Next up for the Toffees

Next up for Dyche is another home outing against Aston Villa on Saturday, February 25 before taking on the Gunners again in the reverse fixture at the Emirates on March 1.