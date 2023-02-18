Nottingham Forest host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at The City Ground this afternoon in a 3 pm kick-off.
Pep Guardiola’s side are on the back of a triumphant 3-1 win against title-challengers Arsenal at the Emirates in a heated midweek clash. The three points ensured the Blues overtook the Gunners ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.
Phil Foden returns to the starting line-up after a brief spell out of the action and Erling Haaland leads the line after netting his 26th league goal on Wednesday. The Norweigan netted a hat-trick against the Trees in August.
? TEAM NEWS ?
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Bernardo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023
Nottingham Forest line-up
Forest are on the back of a 2-0 win against fellow newly-promoted club Fulham. Steve Cooper faces injury woes in the form of Willy Boly and Scott McKenna sustaining long-term injuries.
New winter signings Keylor Navas, Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe all start and prolific forward Brennan Johnson has been deployed in attack.
Your #NFFC side to take on @ManCity this afternoon! ?
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 18, 2023