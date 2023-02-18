Foden returns: Manchester City and Nottingham Forest starting lineups for 3pm kick-off

Nottingham Forest host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at The City Ground this afternoon in a 3 pm kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on the back of a triumphant 3-1 win against title-challengers Arsenal at the Emirates in a heated midweek clash. The three points ensured the Blues overtook the Gunners ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Phil Foden returns to the starting line-up after a brief spell out of the action and Erling Haaland leads the line after netting his 26th league goal on Wednesday. The Norweigan netted a hat-trick against the Trees in August.

Nottingham Forest line-up

Forest are on the back of a 2-0 win against fellow newly-promoted club  Fulham. Steve Cooper faces injury woes in the form of Willy Boly and Scott McKenna sustaining long-term injuries.

New winter signings Keylor Navas, Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe all start and prolific forward Brennan Johnson has been deployed in attack.

