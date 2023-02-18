Former Premier League footballer Christian Atsu has passed away at the age of 31.

Turkish publication NTV has now reported that Atsu has been found dead following the Turkish earthquakes.

Atsu was recently playing out in Turkey and actually scored the day before he went missing. The Turkish earthquakes have killed thousands and thousands of people, with many missing under rubble.

Atsu had been missing for some time now, but it’s been confirmed that his body has now been found and he’s unfortunately passed away.

Atsu’s most lengthy period in the Premier League was with Newcastle. The Ghanaian winger joined the club on loan from Chelsea before signing on a permanent deal.

Atsu also spent some time at Everton, Bournemouth, Porto, Vitesse, among others, most recently playing for Turkish club Hatayspor.

It’s such a devastating situation in Turkey with thousands of people losing their loved ones due to a completely natural and unpreventable cause. Thoughts go out to the families of those involved, and may Christian Atsu and every other person who tragically passed away, rest in peace.