Former Premier League footballer Christian Atsu dies aged 31

AFC Bournemouth Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Premier League footballer Christian Atsu has passed away at the age of 31.

Turkish publication NTV has now reported that Atsu has been found dead following the Turkish earthquakes.

Atsu was recently playing out in Turkey and actually scored the day before he went missing. The Turkish earthquakes have killed thousands and thousands of people, with many missing under rubble.

Atsu had been missing for some time now, but it’s been confirmed that his body has now been found and he’s unfortunately passed away.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United target breaks silence on future after impressive season
Aston Villa leading the race for £40m attacker, Man Utd keen as well
Liverpool pushing hard to sign £80k-a-week Premier League star

Atsu’s most lengthy period in the Premier League was with Newcastle. The Ghanaian winger joined the club on loan from Chelsea before signing on a permanent deal.

Atsu also spent some time at Everton, Bournemouth, Porto, Vitesse, among others, most recently playing for Turkish club Hatayspor.

It’s such a devastating situation in Turkey with thousands of people losing their loved ones due to a completely natural and unpreventable cause. Thoughts go out to the families of those involved, and may Christian Atsu and every other person who tragically passed away, rest in peace.

More Stories Christian Atsu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.