Friday was the deadline for bids to takeover Man United and with two offers already lodged it is now being reported that a giant US investment fund joined the race for the Red Devils in the final moments.

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) were the first to bid for Man United before being followed by Man United fan and Ineos CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with the bids being at least £4b, reports the Guardian.

A third player has now entered the race, according to the Times, as US investment fund giant Elliott has made a last-minute bid for the Manchester club.

The former owner of AC Milan, who have over $56bn in assets, is believed to have lodged a late proposal just before Friday’s deadline.

The American bid will pose a big threat to the two other bidders, not just because of the money, but because of their history of turning Milan around from mid-table mediocrity to a title-winning side.

Which party the Manchester club will fall into the hands of is unknown at present, but there are now three strong contenders hoping to be the new owners of the Red Devils.