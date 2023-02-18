Leeds United recently parted ways with Jesse Marsch as the club’s manager following a series of disappointing results.

The Premier League side have been linked with a number of managers as they continue to search for a quality replacement for the American manager.

Popular pundit and former Premier League player Graeme Souness has now urged Leeds to appoint Harry Redknapp or Sam Allardyce as their next manager.

He believes that the two could prove to be an impressive short-term fix at Elland Road and they could help Leeds beat relegation this season.

“You are looking at Leeds and others down there, considering candidates who’ve not been involved in our game and who will need time to understand its demands,” Souness wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. “And by the time they get it – if, indeed, they do get it – it could already be too late. So, why not a Harry Redknapp or a Sam Allardyce, even as a short-term fix? “You need someone who knows the territory, so there are no surprises. I come back to it: there are no new ways of playing our game.”

The Whites are currently 17th in the league table and they will need to improve their results in the coming weeks if they want to stay in the Premier League next season.

Redknapp and Allardyce are hugely experienced when it comes to managing clubs under pressure and they could make a big impact at Elland Road. A short-term fix until the summer will also allow Leeds more time to search for a long-term solution.

Plenty of top managers prefer taking new jobs before a new season starts as opposed to joining midway. Leeds could have more options at their disposal in the summer.