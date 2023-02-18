‘I don’t like’: What Mason Mount has said about Klopp’s Liverpool in the past as links emerge

Liverpool are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite his poor form this season, Mount would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s midfield. His work rate and pressing ability is exactly what Jurgen Klopp would want and need.

However, some of Mount’s previous comments about Liverpool may please some of their fans…

“For a team to be as dominant as they have been this season definitely gives you motivation for next season to match them. We played them three times this season and have definitely been getting closer and been competitive with them. When you watch that it gives you extra motivation. I will definitely spur us on. I’m a winner, so I don’t like watching other people win. It’s hard to watch someone else win. They are worthy winners. When you watch something like that it will give us extra motivation to win,” said Mount, as relayed by The Star.

Mount was clearly jealous of Liverpool’s success and is eager to mirror that himself.