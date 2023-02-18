‘I don’t like’: What Mason Mount has said about Klopp’s Liverpool in the past as links emerge

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to the Daily Mail. 

Despite his poor form this season, Mount would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s midfield. His work rate and pressing ability is exactly what Jurgen Klopp would want and need.

However, some of Mount’s previous comments about Liverpool may please some of their fans…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool open preliminary talks to sign Colombian defender
(Video) Philippe Coutinho caps off a fantastic Aston Villa move to regain their lead against Arsenal
(Video) Bukayo Saka hits sensational volley to equalise for Arsenal

“For a team to be as dominant as they have been this season definitely gives you motivation for next season to match them. We played them three times this season and have definitely been getting closer and been competitive with them. When you watch that it gives you extra motivation. I will definitely spur us on. I’m a winner, so I don’t like watching other people win. It’s hard to watch someone else win. They are worthy winners. When you watch something like that it will give us extra motivation to win,” said Mount, as relayed by The Star.

Mount was clearly jealous of Liverpool’s success and is eager to mirror that himself.

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.