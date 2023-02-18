“I don’t think they’re right” – Graham Potter says he is not the problem at Chelsea

Chelsea were defeated once again on Saturday as the Blues lost 1-0 to the Premier League’s bottom club Southampton prompting the Stamford Bridge faithful to boo manager Graham Potter.

Potter’s team were booed off at both half-time and full-time, with a number of fans directing their frustrations at the manager with calls for him to be sacked.

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League and have won just once in 2023, earning just 10 points from their last 11 matches, which is an awful return for a club the size of the Blues.

There are many factors as to why Chelsea are not performing well and Potter still believes he is the right man for the job.

Graham Potter responds to Chelsea fans booing his team

Following the defeat at Stamford Bridge, Potter addressed the boos and stated that he doesn’t believe he is the problem at the London club.

The Chelsea boss said via the Evening Standard: “After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable.

“I think we’ve had a tough period and I think we’ve had lots of challenges in terms of integrating young players into the Premier League. While results don’t go your way it can be tough, that is how it is.

“I’m sure there will be people out there that think I’m the problem, absolutely. I don’t think they’re right but I’m not arrogant enough to say their opinion isn’t worth articulating.

“My job is to help the team, keep working through a team period, we’ve had to make some changes today and the truth is we took a step back in our performance in the first half. The response in the second half was good, but it wasn’t good enough.”