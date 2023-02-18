Inter Milan decide to cash in on Liverpool transfer target ahead of the summer window

Inter Milan have decided to cash in on Liverpool transfer target Marcelo Brozovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brozovic has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan in recent months, with Calcio Mercato reporting that Liverpool are one of the clubs showing an interest in the Croatian midfielder.

It’s no secret that Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements this summer, and their pursuit of Brozovic could be taking a step in the right direction.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via TEAMtalk, Inter Milan are ready to sell Brozovic during the summer transfer window. The 30-year-old has struggled for the minutes he may have expected this season and has only started seven league games.

The report claims that Tottenham are leading the race to secure his signature, with the London club reportedly holding talks with the agent of Brozovic earlier this month.

Liverpool may consider signing a midfielder with a few more years left in the tank than a player like Brozovic who is coming towards the end. Their current midfield is ageing, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, James Milner and Fabinho all close to or in their thirties.