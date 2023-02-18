Leeds have now made an approach for four-time title-winning manager

Leeds could have made an approach for Flamengo manager Vitor Pereira.

Leeds are without a manager after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this month.

Now, according to Mundorubronegro, two Premier League clubs have approached Flamengo to speak to manager Pereira. Now, it doesn’t directly mention Leeds, but there are only two Premier League clubs looking for a manager.

Southampton and Leeds are the only two clubs without a manager in the league, so you’d imagine both have made approaches for Pereira.