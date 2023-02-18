Leeds have now made an approach for four-time title-winning manager

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds could have made an approach for Flamengo manager Vitor Pereira.

Leeds are without a manager after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this month.

Now, according to Mundorubronegro, two Premier League clubs have approached Flamengo to speak to manager Pereira. Now, it doesn’t directly mention Leeds, but there are only two Premier League clubs looking for a manager.

More Stories / Latest News
Supercomputer has now revealed Arsenal’s chances of winning the league after Man City defeat
Club in talks with Leicester for 24-year-old ace, could make offer soon
Newcastle plotting big move for £50m Sven Botman ally

Southampton and Leeds are the only two clubs without a manager in the league, so you’d imagine both have made approaches for Pereira.

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Why are we doing this?? Another foreign manager no one has heard of with no premiership experience
    The board are determined to confirm our demise by signing an unknown
    Madness
    SIGN A PREMIERSHIP EXPERIENCED MANAGER FFS!!! Why don’t the board listen to anyone the 2 previous non experienced managers we had failed so we on a hattrick
    We are doomed

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.