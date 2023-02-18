Ligue 1 player explains why he was in the stands for Liverpool vs Everton match

Lille defender and former Premier League star Jose Fonte has explained why he was spotted in the stands for Liverpool’s Merseyside derby win over Everton this week.

The Portuguese defender does not have a relationship with either club and many wondered why the defender was there, as being 39 years old, it was clear that there was no transfer reason for him being in Liverpool.

However, there was a simple reason for his presence at Anfield as his son wanted to go to the Merseyside derby because he is a big fan of the Reds and Virgil van Dijk.

“I went with Lucas, my little one. He’d been asking me for a long time,” Fonte told Le Petit Lillois.

“Liverpool is his favourite club. His favourite player is Van Dijk, not his father (laughs). It’s a special game, there’s always this special atmosphere, I had never been there as a fan.

“So it was also a great experience for me, I can watch a nice game, I could meet old friends and the evening went well.”