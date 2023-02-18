Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday and manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.

The German manager revealed that the Brazilian midfielder is a massive player for Newcastle and he also hailed Wilson as a fantastic striker.

The Reds will still believe that they have an outside chance of securing top-four qualification and this will be a must-win game for them.

Newcastle are currently fourth in the league table and Liverpool cannot afford to drop points against them.

Bruno Guimaraes is currently sidelined because of suspension and his absence will certainly be a major boost for the Reds. However, Wilson could feature against the Reds and Klopp will certainly hope that the 30-year-old Englishman fails to find the back of the net against his side.

Klopp said: “Callum [Wilson] is obviously a fantastic striker, I’m not sure if he’s injured tomorrow or not, they brought in Isak, makes absolute sense, Bruno Guimaraes is a massive player for them and all these kind of things.”