Liverpool open preliminary talks to sign Colombian defender

Liverpool have opened preliminary talks to sign Colombian defender Kevin Mantilla.

Mantilla recently impressed at the South American Under-20 Championship with Colombia. Mantilla currently plays for Independiente Santa Fe back in his home country.

The young defender already has 25 senior appearances to his name and is beginning to attract the interest of clubs from around Europe.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have opened preliminary talks to sign Mantilla after watching him during the South American tournament.

Targeting young, up-and-coming talent from around the world is becoming increasingly popular with some of the big clubs as they look to develop talent rather than paying hundreds of millions when they’ve become superstars.