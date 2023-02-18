Man City held to a draw against Forest, Arsenal retake top spot

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at The City Ground just three days after overseeing a triumphant win against Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

The win at the Emirates put City on top of the Premier League and level on points with the Gunners, however, the latter completed a remarkable comeback earlier this afternoon against Aston Villa to retake first place.

With Pep Guardiola’s side failing to take all three points against Nottingham Forest, they have consequently fallen back to second.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring moments before half-time before Chris Wood opened his goalscoring account with the Reds and netted an equaliser in the 84th minute.

United keeping close eye on title race

Manchester United will be watching closely ahead of their clash with Leicester City tomorrow, as they are five points behind rivals City and eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Next up for the Blues is relegation candidates Bournemouth and Guardiola will be demanding an instant response.