Man United interested in bringing Borussia Dortmund star to Old Trafford for free

Manchester United are interested in bringing Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus to Old Trafford in the summer when the German star’s contract expires with the Bundesliga club.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Reus has decided to leave Dortmund at the end of this season and will not renew with his hometown club.

Man United are monitoring the German’s situation but so are Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, who will partner the 33-year-old alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reus has lost his place in Dortmund’s team and that is being cited as the main reason for his wish to leave the Bundesliga club.

This would mean the end of Reus’ legendary career with his hometown club after spending the last 11 years in Dortmund. The 33-year-old has played 372 matches with the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 157 goals and proving a further 118 assists.

Reus would be a good option for Erik ten Hag to bring off the bench and back up his younger stars. The German would fit in any of the three positions behind the striker in the Dutch coach’s system but whether the move happens, remains to be seen.