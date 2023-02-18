Man UTD prepared to sell £120m quartet to West Ham United

Reports suggest Manchester United could be ready to offload four stars this summer in a bid to raise funds and make room for new arrivals.

Erik ten Hag oversaw five permanent signings last summer; Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Antony and Casemiro, whilst the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani exited out the Carrington doors.

Currently, there is ongoing speculation regarding a potential United takeover. There have been confirmed big-money bids from Qatar, America and England, meaning the prospect of significant financial backing at the end of the season is becoming increasingly likely.

Consequently, Ten Hag must decide which players no longer fit into the project he is building in Manchester, and who could be replaced when more funds become available.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has predicted that the Irons could set their sights on a quartet of Reds on their way out; Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial. The latter has proven prolific goalscoring ability but his fitness and injury concerns have become a prevailing issue throughout his United career.

Jacobs on United’s outgoings

”The first thing is to stress though is that outgoings are going to be very important. And Scott McTominay is one name that could depart. Ten Hag is quite glad that he’s there and he made it quite clear he didn’t want to entertain any January offers.

“But come the summer, because Casemiro has come in, McTominay will be available on the market. Newcastle, in particular, are one to watch there.

”Donny van de Beek is another one. It can be quite hard sometimes to return from injury and immediately find a club. So we have to wait and see whether he stays or goes.

“Anthony Martial is another one to watch. West Ham have really liked the player in the past and a Monaco return is not unthinkable either. It’s a shame really because everyone at Manchester United likes Martial. But fitness has been a problem and that might well provoke a move.

“And then Harry Maguire is linked with a different club every day. We will see in the summer whether he finally ends up moving. It’s hard on Maguire, but that clears up the squad a little bit.”