Manchester United and Chelsea among a host of clubs interested in Atalanta star

Manchester United and Chelsea are among a host of clubs interested in signing Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

Despite being just 19 years old, Scalvini has already become a regular for Atalanta in the Serie A this season. Scalvini has played 18 league games, scoring two goals, and last year made his debut for the Italian national team.

Any player already performing regularly in a top division at the age of 19 is going to attract interest from the bigger clubs around Europe, and his performances have been exceptional.

Now, according to Corriere della Sera, via 90min, Manchester United and Chelsea are among a host of clubs interested in signing Scalvini. Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also said to be keen.

There are not many young talents around Europe that aren’t being linked with Chelsea at the moment as it’s clear to see their strategy is to be signing this profile of player.

Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley are two of the men who have been brought in to help with recruitment and transfers, and there’s been a clear plan in place since their arrival, as we’ve seen over the last two transfer windows.