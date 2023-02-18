Manchester United and Chelsea among a host of clubs interested in Atalanta star

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Chelsea are among a host of clubs interested in signing Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

Despite being just 19 years old, Scalvini has already become a regular for Atalanta in the Serie A this season. Scalvini has played 18 league games, scoring two goals, and last year made his debut for the Italian national team.

Any player already performing regularly in a top division at the age of 19 is going to attract interest from the bigger clubs around Europe, and his performances have been exceptional.

Atalanta To Increase Defender Giorgio Scalvini's Wages Amid Interest From Inter Milan & Host Of European Clubs, Italian Media Report

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona looking to rival Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for Chelsea star
Newcastle have made 27-year-old World Cup finalist their priority target
Manchester United enter the race to sign Real Madrid star during the summer transfer window

Now, according to Corriere della Sera, via 90min, Manchester United and Chelsea are among a host of clubs interested in signing Scalvini. Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also said to be keen.

There are not many young talents around Europe that aren’t being linked with Chelsea at the moment as it’s clear to see their strategy is to be signing this profile of player.

Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley are two of the men who have been brought in to help with recruitment and transfers, and there’s been a clear plan in place since their arrival, as we’ve seen over the last two transfer windows.

More Stories Giorgio Scalvini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.