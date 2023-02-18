Manchester United enter the race to sign Real Madrid star during the summer transfer window

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio during the summer transfer window.

Asensio is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he can leave Real Madrid on a free transfer during the summer window.

If the Spanish international fail to agree a new deal with Real Madrid, you imagine there will be a queue of clubs showing an interest in Asensio as they look to pick themselves up a bargain.

According to todofichajes (via The United Stand), Manchester United have now entered the race to sign Asensio. The 27-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the front three as well as in a slightly deeper midfield role, making him a useful squad option for Erik ten Hag.

As mentioned, there’s a good chance a host of clubs enter the race to sign Asensio if he leaves Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United, however, could be one of the most attractive prospects in the summer, with an exciting, up-and-coming manager and of course being one of the biggest clubs in world football.