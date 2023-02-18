Manchester United transfer target Unai Simon has broke silence on his future after an impressive season for Athletic Club.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United may have to consider bringing in a new goalkeeper if they don’t manage to tie De Gea down to a new deal.

The Athletic recently reported that Manchester United had Athletic Club goalkeeper Simon on their shortlist of De Gea replacements, and the Spanish international has now spoken out on his future.

“No one from the club has told me ‘Unai, we’re thinking of selling you to earn money’. The club always gives me the confidence that I am always here,” says Simon, as reported by Diario AS.

Simon has recently been the Spanish national team’s number-one goalkeeper, which is usually a sign that he’s going to be a better goalkeeper than De Gea, who didn’t even make the World Cup squad in Qatar late last year.

Simon is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, something which De Gea struggles with and something Erik ten Hag often demands from his goalkeepers.

However, Simon doesn’t seem desperate to leave after his latest comments, so Manchester United may have to look elsewhere for goalkeeping options.