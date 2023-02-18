Match report: Arsenal return to Premier League top spot after triumphant injury-time victory

An inspired Arsenal secured a crucial three points at Villa Park this afternoon with an injury-time comeback.

The Gunners came from behind twice, with Unai Emery keen on coming back to haunt his former club.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game before Bukayo Saka equalised in the 16th. Philippe Coutinho then netted a sensational goal to regive Villa the lead 15 minutes later.

Oleksandr Zinchenko opened his Arsenal and Premier League goalscoring account to level the tie with half an hour left to play, though Mikel Arteta’s men waited until injury time to seal the win.

Arsenal’s secure win late on

Jorginho fired off an exceptional strike that forced Emi Martinez to turn the ball into his own net. The Argentinian was then left red-faced after heading up the pitch for a last-minute Villa corner, which resulted in Gabriel Martinelli utilising his lightning-quick speed to counter-attack and slot the ball into an open goal, sending the travelling supporters into hysterics.