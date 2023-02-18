Michael Owen has praised Alisson Becker for his performance against Newcastle United today as Liverpool are back in top 4 race after beating Eddie Howe’s side.

Alisson made some crucial saves today as Newcastle threatened the Liverpool goal even after Nick Pope was sent off.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle striker said that the Brazilian goalkeeper was brilliant.

Speaking about the Liverpool performance, Owen said: “Even with 10 men, I thought they played quite well, and they had a lot of chances.

“Alisson was brilliant in the Liverpool goal. Lots for Eddie Howe to be positive about going into a big cup final next weekend.”